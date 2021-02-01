Joyce M. Gillespie, 91, of Gorham, N.H., passed away suddenly on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Berlin, N.H., on Nov. 15, 1929, the daughter of Horace and Ida (Wamboldt) Rich and has resided in Gorham since 1947.
She was a member of the Dupont-Holmes Post No. 82, American Legion Auxiliary.
Prior to her retirement, Joyce had been employed by Converse Rubber Company for 20 years, retiring as a supervisor.
She is survived by two nephews, a niece, cousins and her extended family, Michael Burns and family and Spurgeon Burns and family.
Joyce was predeceased by her husband Edward L. Gillespie, a brother Donald Rich, her companion Helen Burns and extended family member Gary Nickerson.
At her request, there will be no services. Interment will be in the Lary Cemetery in Gorham. Arrangements are by the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham. Find the online guestbook at bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.