Jeannette E. (Theriault) Blanchette, 86, of Berlin, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her children. She was born in Gilman, VT, on January 2, 1935, the daughter of Alphonse and Emma (Guilbeault) Theriault and was a lifelong resident of Berlin. She graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1953 and married Joseph R. E. Blanchette on May 7, 1955. Together they had three children. Jeannette was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, the Ladies of St. Anne, the Church Altar Guild and was involved with the Lazarus Ministry and the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop.
Family includes her son, Paul (Michaela) Blanchette of Gilmanton IW, NH; daughters Anne (Ronald) Kirk of New Albany, IN, and Denise (Brian) Valerino of Berlin; 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; her sister Marjorie Levesque of Scarborough, ME; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jeannette was a loving mother, talented seamstress and exceptional homemaker. She was a supportive wife who followed her Air Force husband around the world for 20 years before settling back in Berlin. Jeannette was a devoted mother who attended all of her children’s activities and visiting them wherever they lived. Her kindness and gentleness was obvious to everyone. She was a caring Memere who doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jeannette was a friend to all.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph R. E. Blanchette in 2014, and her siblings, Paul Theriault, Pauline Robichaud, and Joyce Lee Robichaud.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on September 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will be in the St. Kieran Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.