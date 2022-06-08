Jeanne R. Lavertue, 87, of Berlin, N.H., passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, 28 years to the day after her husband Roland.
She was born in Berlin on July 16, 1934, the daughter of Rosario and Rose (Dube) Bernier and was a lifelong resident.
She had been employed by Granite State Rubber for 25 years and then by the Androscoggin Valley Hospital. Jeanne was a member of Good Shepherd Parish.
The family includes her sons Michael Lavertue and wife Lise of Berlin, and Peter Lavertue and companion Nancy Oleson of Bartlett, N.H.; daughter Ann Bisson of Berlin; granddaughter Amy Ray and husband Dustin of Turner, Maine; grandson James Lavertue and wife Marissa of Berlin; great-grandchildren Macie and Myla Ray; and a brother Daniel Bernier of Cincinnati, Ohio.
She was predeceased by her husband Roland Lavertue on June 6, 1994; son-in-law Steven Bisson in 2015, and a brother, Robert Bernier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Church Street, Gorham, with interment following at St. Kieran Cemetery, Berlin.
There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne’s memory may be made to the Marie Rivier Food Pantry, c/o: Good Shepherd Parish, 151 Emery St., Berlin, NH 03570.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
