Waldo J. “Bogey” Williams, Sr. of Milan, N.H., passed away on March 27, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 1 p.m., at the Ossipee Valley Cemetery, Route 16, Ossipee, N.H. The funeral arrangements are under the direction of Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin.
