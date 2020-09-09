David W. Wilson, 88, of Bath, NH and former longtime resident of Shelburne, N.H. passed away on Nov. 24, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Lead Mine Cemetery (Peabody Cemetery), North Road, Shelburne. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bryant Funeral Home of Berlin and Gorham, N.H.
