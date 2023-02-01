Gerard “Gerry” Louis Ouellette, age 87, passed away on Jan. 29, 2023, in Sarasota, Fla., where he lived for 30 years.
He was born on Sept. 17, 1935, in Berlin, N.H.
Gerry was a loving father and grandfather, who lived a meaningful and thoughtful life. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Berlin in 1953, served in the Navy from 1954-58, and went on to earn his undergraduate degree from Washington and Lee in 1962, his law degree from American University Law School in 1965.
He worked as a banker for American Security and Trust from 1963-65, as a law clerk for the U.S. Court of Claims from 1965-66, and for the U.S. Congressional Joint Committee on Internal Revenue Taxation from 1966-67. He then worked as an attorney for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company from 1968 until his retirement on June 10, 1993.
Gerry will be remembered for his love and devotion to his children, Roland Ouellette and wife Rebecca Allen of Acton, Mass., Alicia Ouellette and husband Jacob Reider of Slingerlands, N.Y., Tonia Ouellette Klausner and husband Jeremy Klausner of West Orange, N.J., and Joseph Ouellette, most recently of West Palm Beach, Fla.
Gerry was also a proud grandfather to Molly Reider and husband Brandon Lafollette of Huntington, Mass., Sampson Reider and fiancé Abigail Homer of San Francisco, Calif., Abigail Klausner of Brookline, Mass., Jacob “Jack” Klausner of Madison, Wis., Theodore “Ted” Ouellette of Acton, Mass., Aliane “Ali” Allen of Acton, Mass., Harrison “Harry” Ouellette of Delmar, N.Y., and Cassidy Ouellette of Delmar, N.Y.
He is also survived by his sister Yvette Plodzik and husband Stanley “Stan” Plodzik of Dover, N.H., brother-in-law Joel McGrath of Mansfield, Mass., and many loving nieces and nephews.
Gerry was predeceased by his parents, Armand and Amanda Ouellette, siblings Normand Ouellette, Muriel McGrath, and Jeannette Morrissette, and brother in law Raymond Morrissette.
In his free time, Gerry enjoyed ice cream, long walks on Siesta beach, pie and traveling the world.
For many years, he was an active volunteer at the Sarasota Library, a parishioner at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Siesta Key, Fla., and he helped many individuals in their recovery journeys. He lived a life filled with love and dedication to those around him and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him.
Services took place in Sarasota, Fla., on January 31, 2023. Arrangements were by Toale Brothers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alcoholics Anonymous in honor of a friend of Bill. Donations can be mailed to the General Service Board of Alcoholics Anonymous, c/o Staff Coordinator GSO, 475 Riverside Drive, 11th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10115, or go to aa.org/contact-gso.
