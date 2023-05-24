A Mass of Christian Burial for Lorraine Blais, who passed away on Feb. 10, 2023, will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church in Gorham, N.H. Interment will follow in St. Kieran Cemetery in Berlin, N.H.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Berlin Sun eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Berlin District Court, April 14-May 19, 2023
- InDepthNH founder Nancy West wins major press award
- Jefferson man sentenced to 6 years in prison on firearm charge
- Northumberland police rescue teen from submerged vehicle
- Berlin joins NH leaders' concerns over debt ceiling default
- ‘All of the above’ efforts needed to lower N.H. energy prices
- Dry ground conditions lead to fire on Crow Mountains' western slope
- Burgess BioPower bill passes legislature, awaits governor's signature
Most Popular
Articles
- Paving begins on Mount Washington Valley Rec Path
- Agape pastor faces domestic assault charges
- Raucous hearing on proposed Effingham gas station
- Judge hears case of neighbors vs. humane society
- Sunday marks 24 years since Angel Torres went missing
- Humane Society seeks to let dogs out, be good neighbor
- Clement finally gets Conway School Board seat
- Conway may start licensing, inspecting all rentals
- Back from Baja: Team 603 masters Mexican 1000
- Stunt pilots to practice at Fryeburg airport
Images
Videos
Commented
- Maureen Ferguson: Rather sad for Jonna to call someone soulless scumbag (4)
- AJ Hunter: It is possible to create a balance between STRs and residents (3)
- Susan Rheault: Masks do work, and Democrats are not Communists (3)
- State Supreme Court sides with STR owner (3)
- Susan Rheault: Where the MAGA budget-cutters when Trump ballooned deficit? (3)
- Franklin Stephenson: President is using racism to attempt to hold on to power (2)
- Art Mathisen, his time at Memorial Hospital and what lies ahead. (2)
- Paul Kennison: Keep hateful, bigoted mindset away from children (2)
- Dick Devens: The presidential candidate with the most votes should win (2)
- Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner ‘unhappy with his workload before split’ (2)
- Christina Milotte: Truth is it is the sad, uneducated white men who are racist (2)
- Michael Corthell: Carnism fosters and indifference to the plight of animals (2)
- Conway ZBA OKs housing development’s variance (2)
- 'It was for the best!' Thomas Markle speaks out about Meghan not attending the coronation (2)
- Sam Sarson: Most drivers ignore pedestrians trying to cross the street (1)
- Ann Borges: Reforming gun laws better than thoughts and prayers (1)
- Joseph Dorsett Sr.: Communist Party is close to completing 45 goals in U.S. (1)
- Christopher Bellis, Sarah Stowe and Amber Theriault: Imagine (1)
- Mayor Grenier recognized by Democrats for efforts to make a difference (1)
- Clement finally gets Conway School Board seat (1)
- Gloria Aspinall: Opposed to plan for hunting and trapping bobcats (1)
- Senate kills cannabis bill, voting along party lines (1)
- Jonna Carter: What's Old is New Again (1)
- Anita Burroughs: Time For New Leadership in Carroll County (1)
- Humane Society seeks to let dogs out, be good neighbor (1)
- Quddus Snyder: Kill the Casino (1)
- Cynthia Muse: When the primary is over, GOP will fall in line for Trump (1)
- Kristina Snyder: Disheartening that Fish and Game wants to trap bobcats (1)
- N.H. Senate to vote on cannabis Thursday (1)
- David Brooks: The Second Phase of the Biden Presidency (1)
- Sam Farrington: The short-term rental epidemic in Conway (1)
- Rolling Stones camped in van to see idol Buddy Guy live (1)
- Badasses from the 'Burg cancer fundraiser is Tuesday (1)
- Conway may start licensing, inspecting all rentals (1)
- Jonna Carter: Tuckered Out (1)
- Walter Davis: One word describes Donald Trump's town hall on CNN: Scary (1)
- New deadlines loom in Leavitt's mural case (1)
- Sandra Ringelstein: When public money is diverted from institutions they fail (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.