Edward “Eddie” L. Coulombe Sr. was born June 20, 1944, and passed away on Dec. 7, 2020, at the age of 76, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
He was a devoted husband and was married to the love of his life Celeste (Riendeau) Coulombe. He loved all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished his beloved dog Bailey and enjoyed his many walks with her.
He was a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish and had great faith in God and the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Ed enjoyed working in his yard and keeping everything up to par, he always had pride in his home and work.
In his younger years he played for the Budsters broomball team, St. Anne’s Musketeers Drum & Bugle Corp for Berlin, N.H., and enjoyed playing softball for the men’s league. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed every moment with his teammates the “Holly Rollers.”
He always said “I have the best family and friends in the world.” Ed loved spending time with family and his friends camping, picnics, having fires, four-wheeling, walking, the holidays and life itself. He enjoyed his trips to Las Vegas and driving cross country to visit his aunts and uncle.
During Ed’s illness he met the greatest oncology team ever. He loved his two oncologists and all the nurses working in the oncology department and cherished all of his visits.
Ed worked driving trucks for Blais Wholesale, Berlin Dairy, Gemetti Paving, was vice-president and bartender for the Snowshoe Club, and drove for Gorham Oil, North Country Transit and at the end driving the school bus for MBC Transportation.
Every morning he enjoyed greeting and wishing the kids a good day and saying good bye when bringing them home. He met many friends along the way that he loved and they all loved him.
He always gave a helping hand to anyone who needed it and was very gracious to others that were less fortunate than him.
He is survived by his wife Celeste of 37 years; son, Eddie Coulombe Jr. and wife Jeannie of Berlin, and daughters, Erica West of Atlanta, Ga., Olivia Jarvin and husband Joshua of Methuen, Mass., Stephanie Bilodeau of Berlin; grandchildren Greyson Bilodeau, Kristian Bilodeau, Kayleigh Chaloux and husband Brett, Jesse Coulombe, Kristine Coulombe, Samantha Coulombe, Sara Coulombe, JJ Valante, Brookelyn Valante and Jordan Jarvin; brothers Russell Coulombe and wife Gertrude, George Coulombe and wife Pauline; sister Gloria Maxfield and brother Mark Coulombe and wife Mary Ellen; close cousins George Jones and wife Sara and Robert Roy and wife Helen; brother-in-law Michael Riendeau and wife Janet, sisters-in-law Marie Gelinas and husband Marcel, Susan Riendeau, and fiance Vincent Verdo, Angela Clark and husband Jim and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ed was predeceased by his parents, Albert and Olive (Roy) Coulombe; son Daniel Coulombe; brother Paul Coulombe and Godson Keith Laflamme; and his in-laws George and Lorraine Riendeau.
One wish he had for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was to reach for the stars — go after your dreams and don’t hold back!
Services will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the oncology department at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. or the “Tee Up For Hope” (checks made payable to CCFHS, 133 Pleasant St., Berlin, NH 03570 and in the memo note Tee Up For Hope) to help other who are dealing with cancer.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home in Berlin. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net
