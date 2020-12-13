BERLIN — Donald Joseph Fournier, 65, of Berlin and formerly of Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 5, 2020, at his home in Berlin, N.H.
He was born in Warwick, R.I. on Nov. 21, 1955, the son of the late Edward and Cecilia (LeBlanc) Fournier.
Donald served four years in the Navy, following his discharge he was employed by the federal government. After his retirement several years ago he moved to Berlin. Donald loved spending time driving around New Hampshire.
He is survived by his wife Jae Fournier of Berlin; step-daughters Tae Wooldridge of Murrieta, Calif., and Tae McKinzie of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren Olivia, Micaela, Alexa, Naya and Keira; two sisters Dianne Bearsdlee of New York and Barbara Evans of North Carolina; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a twin brother David Fournier.
There will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home in Berlin. To share memories or condolences online, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
