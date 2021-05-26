Dolores (Poulin) Provencher, 86, of Berlin, N.H., passed away peacefully at the Coos County Nursing Home.
Dolores was born on April 7, 1935, to the late Albert and Olivine (Caron) Poulin in Waterbury Conn.
Dolores married the love of her life, Alcide Provencher, in 1954. They spent nearly 50 years together before his passing in 2004.
Members of her family include her eight children: Nancy Goudreau and husband Bob of Barrington, N.H.; Peter Provencher and wife Elvira of Portland, Maine; Albert Provencher and wife Terry of Alabama; Mark Provencher of Berlin; Annette Henderson and Darryl of Alabama; Tracy Grondin and husband Dan of Alabama; Jackie LeBlanc and husband Dave of Berlin; David Provencher of Jefferson, N.H.; and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
A private memorial service will be live streamed on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. Donations in Dolores memory may be made to Conway Area Humane Society, PO Box 260, Conway, NH 03818 or online at conwayshelter.org. To view the live stream, share memories and condolences, go to bryantfuneralhome.net.
