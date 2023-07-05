Richard Pivin Sr.
Please come and help us celebrate Richard Pivin Sr.’s life on July 15, at
VFW post 2520, 1107 Main St., Berlin from 5 to 8 p.m. It’s been some time since he’s passed but not forgotten, come share memories tell us stories that you’ll remember forever. Please share pictures and memories here too, hope to see you there. We will be having snacks and the VFW will have drinks for purchase. 

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.