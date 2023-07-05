Please come and help us celebrate Richard Pivin Sr.’s life on July 15, at
VFW post 2520, 1107 Main St., Berlin from 5 to 8 p.m. It’s been some time since he’s passed but not forgotten, come share memories tell us stories that you’ll remember forever. Please share pictures and memories here too, hope to see you there. We will be having snacks and the VFW will have drinks for purchase.
