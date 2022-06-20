A Mass of Christian burial for Dr. Normand Couture, who passed away on Nov. 17, 2021, will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10 a.m., at St. Anne Church of Good Shepherd Parish. Interment will follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will take place from 8-9:30 a.m. prior to the service, at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home.

