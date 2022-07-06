Barbara A. Simon

The Cookie Lady came into this world on May 26, 1937, in Orange, N.J., as Barbara Ann Gargalowitz.
Her beloved mother, Teresa Sofian, undoubtedly inspired and educated her in the art of baking and love.
In 1965 she married Matthew Simon and they later had two children, Stephen and Jennifer.
When not baking she worked tirelessly in her flower gardens, quilting, sewing, and crafting with her dear friend Sue.
Tuesday nights were reserved for phone calls with her sister Gladys, to catch up on the week's events and reminisce on their childhood days.
The Cookie Lady has but one grandchild Emma, daughter of Jennifer and Brian Labonte. Emma was the joy and light of her life. Together they spent countless hours baking, playing, gardening and doing anything Jennifer would disapprove of, especially if it involved a trip to Chutters.
She was a beautiful and strong woman, who loved and loved deeply. She is survived by many but most dearest is her bedfellow Shadow who watched over her faithfully and brought her a deep sense of peace and comfort.
The Cookie Lady left this world as she wished, at home, with freshly changed bed linens, a new gown, and her daughter by her side on July 3, 2022.
She and her cookies will be missed and she asked but one thing, that we remember her fondly with much laughter.
The Cookie Lady says goodbye.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 1 Promenade St., Gorham. Interment will follow in the Randolph Hill Cemetery, Randolph, N.H. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Friday morning from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., prior to the service.
