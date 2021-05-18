Arlene V. Corriveau of Dummer, N.H., passed away unexpectedly on May 7, 2021, in her husband’s arms at the home she loved.
She was born in Boston, Mass., in 1953, and raised in Revere, Mass., where she lived for many years.
She moved to Portsmouth, N.H., in 1990 and to Dummer in 2011.
Arlene loved to garden, walking in the woods, her dog Sammy, her cat Cali, and her chickens, as well as going for long rides through the countryside.
She also enjoyed knitting and watching the Boston Bruins, as well as being an avid reader and excellent cook. She was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years, retiring in 2009. She was also the president of the Portsmouth Area Local of the American Postal Workers Union for many years.
She is survived by her loving husband Roger L. Corriveau of Dummer; her sons Christopher Platt of Concord, N.H. and Roger Corriveau, Jr. of Dover, N.H. She is also survived by her daughters April, Amber and Meaghan; as well as her sister Kathy Beatley of North Carolina.
There will be no services. Donations in her memory can be made to an animal shelter of one’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to Roger Corriveau, PO Box 90, Milan, NH 03588.
The Bryant & Fleury-Patry Funeral Home in Berlin is in charge of the arrangements. Find the online guestbook at www.bryantfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.