CONCORD — Yes, Every Student! will be launched by the New Hampshire Department of Education with $2 million of the federal Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund under the CARES Act. The YES! program will support student learning that was negatively impacted by the pandemic.
“Student academic performance data coming out of the pandemic will be different than normal,” said Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut. “Some students thrived in pandemic learning, especially through strong home supports and the exercise of greater individual agency in their own education. Other students had difficulty accessing their education, often because of a lack of appropriate resources or an instructional model that was not conducive to their learning needs. Given these dynamics, it will be important to engage all students based on where they are, whether accelerated or having fallen behind, in a way that challenges them, is not stigmatizing, and allows them to flourish. The YES! program will do just that.”
The YES! program provides direct relief to families in need during a transitional year as their academic and economic circumstances recover. These scholarship opportunities will allow students to have an undisrupted educational pathway.
YES! program details:
Details about the program can be found on the website, yeseducation.nh.gov and below.
Category 1:
• Eligible students: Public school students at or below 400 percent of the federal poverty level or with a disability.
• Scholarship amount: $1,000 for supplemental services.
• Eligible uses and education providers:
• Tutoring provided by department-certified educators.
• Special education therapies and services provided by department-certified special education teachers or licensed therapists.
Category 2:
• Eligible students: Private/non-public school students (new or current) at or below 250 percent of the federal poverty level or with a disability.
• Scholarship amount: $5,000 for a full-time education program.
• Eligible uses and education providers: Tuition and fees at department-approved private schools.
Category 3:
• Eligible students: Private/non-public school students at or below 400 percent of the federal poverty level.
• Scholarship amount: $2,500 for a full-time education program.
• Eligible uses and education providers: Tuition and fees at department-approved private schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.