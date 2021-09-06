BERLIN — Work on the Mason Street bridge will continue until at least mid- to late October according to Berlin City Manager Jim Wheeler.
Construction crews are busy performing repair work to the Mason Street bridge, which includes structural repair work, according to Wheeler.
Wheeler said the repair work includes work on the bridge abutments and the piers underneath. The work is being done by RM Piper Inc. of Plymouth, NH and is part of a project that will take place in part this year and will also be performed next year.
Wheeler said that the timing of the work corresponds with the channel by the bridge being drawn down and will include masonry work and adding new pieces of reinforcing steel. He said that the work will also include repair work on bridge joints.
“This is work that we need to do on the bridge,” Wheeler said. “We will have similar work to do next year.”
Wheeler said the work will continue until mid- to late October and that traffic will not be allowed on the bridge until this project is completed.
Vehicular traffic will have to use either the Cleveland Bridge or Twelfth Street Bridge to cross the river. Pedestrians or people parking in the Tondreau parking lot can walk through the park and over the walkway near the former Toni’s Pizza to get to Main Street.
