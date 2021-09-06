BERLIN — The days may be getting cooler as we move into fall but there will be plenty of heat Saturday, Sept. 11 at the area’s favorite end of summer bash, WingZilla/RibZilla and Luau ATV Poker Run.
In addition to the chicken and rib cooking contest, the event at Service Credit Union Heritage Park features music, a poker run, cornhole tournament, and the Killazilla hot wing eating competition.
“This is our really first big event with an ATV component,” said Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paula Kinney, noting COVID-19 shut down the chamber’s large festivities for close to two years. Last month, the chamber hosted its first festival since 2019 with PaddleMania and it will end the year with RiverFire on Oct. 16.
Recognizing that the festival falls on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Kinney said there will be a special remembrance scheduled during the day for the first responders and people killed in that horrific attack. In preparation, the chamber has had the American flag placed on the historic boom piers in the Androscoggin River.
The main event – the cook-off - will get underway at noon and the ribs and wings will be for sale throughout the day. Vendors can register up until noon on Friday, Sept. 10 and Kinney predicts there will be as many as a dozen vendors competing in the cook-off again this year. In 2019, close to 3,000 pounds of wings and ribs were consumed at WingZilla/RibZilla. Hot, spicy, teriyaki, fried, smoked, barbeque, sweet and sour — Kinney said there is a recipe to suit all taste buds.
The competition is tough. While there are always new competitors, many of the vendors have competed for years and bragging rights are involved. At 5 p.m., the judges, in a blind taste test, will select first, second, and third place winners. There will also be a People’s Choice Award given to the vendor who garners the most votes from those attending throughout the day. Once the judging is done, the vendors are free to expand their grill to include a wider range of food and will continue to cook as the festival continues.
The festivities get off at 9 a.m. with registration for the Luau ATV Poker Run and Scavenger Hunt. Hosted by the Professional Firefighters Berlin IAFF Local 1088, proceeds go to Operation Warm. Operation Warm provides new warm winter coats to local kids. Those taking part in the poker run — and it is open to cars, jeeps, trucks and motorcycles as well — decorate their vehicles in the Luau theme. Registration runs from 9 to 11 a.m., and participants can purchase as many hands as they want at $20 per hand. Kinney said there are 12 stops and participants must hit at least five of the stops. Tons of prizes have been donated by local merchants and there are prizes for the top three poker hands, worst hand and best use of theme. Poker run contestants must be back to the park by 3 p.m. for the judging.
Registration for the cornhole tournament also runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the park with the tournament getting underway at noon. Registration for the horseshoe tournament is at 10 a.m. with the games starting shortly thereafter.
A kids’ zone will be set up by the logging camp, with a Power Wheels obstacle course. Kinney said the chamber will have some of the battery-powered toys that kids can use or they can bring their own Power Wheels to the festival. She said there will also be free face painting for kids.
The beer tent will be open throughout the festival, offering up cold adult beverages to go with the wings and ribs.
One of the day’s favorite events, the Killazilla Hot Wings eating contest, takes place at 5:30 p.m., right after the judging for the cook-off. Contestants are randomly drawn from the list of those who sign up, with the previous year’s winner automatically allowed to defend their title. Kinney said the last winner was Josh Boucher of Berlin but she said she was unclear whether he was going to defend this title this year. Former Berlin firefighter William Maddelena is famous, or maybe infamous is the better word, for the scorching heat of the hot wings he makes for the contest.
With the contests over, the band “Last Kid Picked” will play from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., allowing for dancing and socializing.
“One of our favorite bands is returning to help kick off the event,” said Kinney.
Based in Maine, Last Kid Picked is considered one of the New England’s best cover band, playing music ranging from Green Day and Cheap Trick to Kenny Loggins and the Dixie Chicks.
Admission to the park is free and the three acre outdoor site provides plenty of room for spacing.
