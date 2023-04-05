SWANZEY — The Bureau of Land Management is holding a wild horse and burro placement event on April 21 and 22 at the Cheshire Fairgrounds, 247 Monadnock Highway, Swanzey.

“More than 50,000 wild horses and burros are cared for in off-range facilities, including nearly 40,000 wild horses located on off-range pastures,” said Northeastern States District Manager Stephanie Carman. “Adopting a wild horse or burro is a chance to care for, and then own, a part of America’s heritage.”  About 60 excess animals gathered from western rangelands are available for adoption. 

