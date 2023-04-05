SWANZEY — The Bureau of Land Management is holding a wild horse and burro placement event on April 21 and 22 at the Cheshire Fairgrounds, 247 Monadnock Highway, Swanzey.
“More than 50,000 wild horses and burros are cared for in off-range facilities, including nearly 40,000 wild horses located on off-range pastures,” said Northeastern States District Manager Stephanie Carman. “Adopting a wild horse or burro is a chance to care for, and then own, a part of America’s heritage.” About 60 excess animals gathered from western rangelands are available for adoption.
Adoptions and sales will be held by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 21, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. On both days, placements will occur in one-hour increments (five appointments per hour). Appointments can be made via email at blm-es-nsdo-whb@blm.gov. The Bureau of Land Management requests all potential buyers and adopters to disclose their top three preferred time slots when making appointments.
The Bureau of Land Management’s Adoption Incentive Program was designed to help improve rangeland health in overpopulated herd management areas in the western states and to save taxpayer costs for animals held at off-range holding facilities. Through this program, qualified adopters are eligible to receive $1,000 after one year of issuance of the certificate of title for an untrained wild horse or burro. The incentive is available for all untrained animals eligible for adoption with an adoption fee of $125 per animal.
Animals that are over 10 years old or younger animals who were unsuccessfully adopted out to new homes three times may be sold. Bureau of Land Management staff will be available to identify these animals to interested, qualified buyers.
Purchasers will receive immediate ownership of the animals. To learn more about Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro program, visit blm.gov/whb.
