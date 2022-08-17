LANCASTER — The Weeks State Park summer program for Aug. 18, will be “The Cohos Trail,” presented by Kim Nilsen.
The origin of the 170-mile Cohos Trail in New Hampshire's Great North Woods and White Mountains has its roots in a disaster.
In 1969, a log crib and stone dam high in the Nash Bog utterly failed after several days of heavy rain. The floodwaters from the big Nash Bog completely destroyed the valley below, flooded the Groveton Paper Mill and streets of Groveton, and dissipated among the broad intervals of the Connecticut River in Lancaster and to the south.
Several years later, Kim Nilsen, the founder of the Cohos Trail, scrambled up the Nash Stream Valley to visit the site of the destroyed dam. Wandering about in the Nash Stream Forest, he was struck by the rugged beauty of the environment and began to explore the remote backcountry of central and northern Coos County.
What evolved from many jaunts into this wilderness was an idea. Somehow, there ought to be a long-distance foot trail created over the central spine of narrow Coos County, hemmed in as it is between the Connecticut River and Androscoggin/Megalloway River Valley system.
The Coos Trail is a product of hundreds of volunteers working thousands of hours to create what is quite literally the longest through trail in existence within the boundaries of the Granite State. It is only slightly longer than the section of the Appalachian Trail within New Hampshire’s boundaries.
Nilsen will share the tale of the Cohos Trail with a fast-paced slideshow and an animated and lively presentation.
This free program will be in the Great Room of the Summit Lodge of Weeks State Park and will begin at 7 p.m. People are encouraged to come early and bring a picnic supper or climb the fire tower for one of the best views north of the notches.
Weeks State Park is located on the east side of Route 3, about 2 miles south of Lancaster. Carpooling is strongly suggested if possible for the events.
The summer programs are sponsored by the Weeks State Park Association, N.H. Division of Parks, and UNH Cooperative Extension.
