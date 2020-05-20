WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — For the first time in the White River Junction VA Medical Center’s history, Memorial Day will not be celebrated as a gathering attended by the public. While all will miss our Veterans, their loved ones and the community on campus it was determined that appropriate accommodations must be made to ensure the safety and well-being of all. This ceremony will be a Facebook Live event on White River Junction VA Medical Center’s Facebook page. Chaplain Susan Gregory-Davis will offer remarks prior to laying the memorial wreath followed by the playing of TAPS by the White River Junction Navy Operational Support Center.
The White River Junction VA Healthcare System remembers those who have fallen on May 30th in honor of the original Decorations Day established on May 5, 1868, by Major General John A. Logan, the head of an organization of Union Veterans, as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war’s fallen soldiers with flowers. All who would like to watch are encouraged to please join together at 10 a.m., on Saturday, May 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.