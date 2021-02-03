DURHAM —The following students have been named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2020 semester.
Earning highest honors are Brianne Morneau of Berlin, Connor Brown of Berlin, Parker Ayotte of Berlin, Emily Bisson of Gorham, Bryce Gauthier of Gorham and Anna Roberge of Milan.
Earning high honors are Chance Smith of Berlin, Kelsey Alimandi of Berlin, Aiden Wood of Berlin, Myra Arsenault of Berlin, Paul Hernandez of Berlin and Liqi Li of Gorham.
Earning honors are Matthew Landry of Berlin, Sydney Hodgdon of Berlin, Haily Knapp of Berlin, Shy Henry of Berlin, Makena Collie of Berlin, Nathan Labrecque of Errol, Delaney Holmes of Gorham, Liam Lake of Gorham and Amira Robertson of Milan.
Students named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire are students who have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.