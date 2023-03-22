MILAN — Three snowmobile accidents resulted in injuries to riders last weekend as snowmobilers enjoyed the last few days of winter. N.H. Fish and Game officials warned that with the arrival of spring, trails are rapidly losing snow cover and greater care should be exercised by drivers.
Fish and Game responded to a snowmobile crash Saturday afternoon at about 3:30 on Corridor 19 in Milan.
Patrick O’Neil, 44, of Jaffrey was snowmobiling with some friends south on Corridor 19 when his machine hit a ditch and O’Neil was tossed off. The ATV flipped over, and the handle bars ripped off O’Neil’s helmet. The belt on O’Neil’s machine was “picked” with metal spikes for ice traction and these spikes caused injured O’Neil’s upper body as he and the machine tumbled over the ground. O’Neil’s riding party rushed to his aid and an emergency call was placed.
Responding to the scene were Fish and Game, Milan Fire and EMS personnel along with Errol EMS personnel.
O’Neil was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by the Milan Ambulance after receiving treatment on scene. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Fish and Game said its on-the-scene investigation revealed the likely cause of the crash was inattention to surrounding hazards and unreasonable speed for existing conditions.
Two crashes were reported on Friday, March 17.
Just after noon, Fish and Game was notified of a snowmobile crash on the Agnew Trail in Jefferson. Injured in the crash were Beverly Dunn, 51, of Randolph, Mass., and a minor passenger on her machine.
Driving a rental snowmobile, Dunn was on a guided tour when she lost control of her machine as she was navigating a hill. She struck the throttle and the snowmobile crashed into a snowbank next to the trail.
Responding to the scene was Fish and Game, Twin Mountain Police, Fire and EMS personnel, and Lancaster Ambulance personnel.
Dunn was treated at the scene and in an ambulance for serious but non-life-threatening injuries by emergency personnel. The minor passenger was evaluated for injuries and transported to Littleton Regional Hospital along with Dunn by the Lancaster and Twin Mountain Ambulances for their injuries.
This was Dunn’s first time on a snowmobile and inexperience is believed to be the primary factor in this crash.
While at the Jefferson crash, Fish and Game were notified of another snowmobile accident in Millsfield.
Lisa Casaccio, 60, of Alton Bay, was making a sharp right turn, when the snowmobile turned too wide and her left ski got caught in the soft snow next to the trail. Cassaccio lost control of the snowmobile and she was thrown from the snowmobile and sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Casaccio was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook by the Errol Ambulance for treatment of her injuries. She is an experienced snowmobile operator and authorities believe inattention is the primary factor that led to this crash.
The NH Trails Bureau listed most North Country trails last weekend as in moderate-to-good condition with icy spots on some trails.
The bureau urged snowmobilers to use caution, especially as the spring weather increases.
