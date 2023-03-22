MILAN — Three snowmobile accidents resulted in injuries to riders last weekend as snowmobilers enjoyed the last few days of winter. N.H. Fish and Game officials warned that with the arrival of spring, trails are rapidly losing snow cover and greater care should be exercised by drivers.

Fish and Game responded to a snowmobile crash Saturday afternoon at about 3:30 on Corridor 19 in Milan.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.