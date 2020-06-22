BERLIN — The Berlin & Coos County Historical Society has re-opened the Moffett House Museum & Genealogy Center. The museum will keep its usual hours: Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m. The public is asked to please wear a mask when visiting the museum. Admission is free; donations are graciously accepted. Call (603) 752-4590 during business hours for more information. The volunteers reserve the right to limit large numbers of people in the building.
Latest News
- Biologist confirms 2019 loon-on-eagle attack
- Coos Planning Board OKs WMNF-Cog land swap
- U.S. Senate passes bill to fully fund Land and Water Conservation Fund
- State facing drought conditions
- Connecticut woman seriously injured in OHRV accident in Jericho Park
- Sen. David Starr: Avalanche of bad bills must be stopped
- Small crowd attends Black Lives Matter protest in Gorham
- New Hampshire Legal Assistance receives a $75,000 emergency grant
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Berlin Sun Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Berlin Sun eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Jim Shuff: George Soros is funding terrorist groups
- Masks recommended for SAU students next fall
- Nestle Waters may sell off Poland Spring
- Officer struck while filming 'North Woods Law'
- Restaurants reopen for indoor dining
- 'Best ... graduation ... ever' – Eagles 2020 fly high
- Amusement parks, movies, adult care allowed to reopen
- Sununu creates police accountability commission
- N.H. Food Bank coming to Conway
- Hikers rescued on Jewell Trail
Images
Videos
Commented
- Jim Shuff: George Soros is funding terrorist groups (8)
- Julie Webster: What's wrong with you for using short-term rentals? (7)
- Bicyclist struck, killed in Intervale (5)
- Bartlett police chief refutes driver's accusations (5)
- Conway man tased during Bartlett traffic stop (5)
- William Marvel: Masque of the Red Death (5)
- Erik Corbett: Thugs, leftist labels meant to dehumanize (3)
- Tele-Talk Response: What do you think can be done to end systemic racism in America? (3)
- Black Lives Matter march set for Sunday (3)
- Joseph Dorsett Sr.: Deep state of government using virus to install restrictions on us (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.