BERLIN — The Berlin & Coos County Historical Society has re-opened the Moffett House Museum & Genealogy Center. The museum will keep its usual hours: Tuesday through Saturday, noon-4 p.m. The public is asked to please wear a mask when visiting the museum. Admission is free; donations are graciously accepted. Call (603) 752-4590 during business hours for more information. The volunteers reserve the right to limit large numbers of people in the building.

