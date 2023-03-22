The John Harrigan Memorial Scholarship created

A memorial scholarship has been established in memory of North County reporter and editor John Harrigan. The scholarship will be devoted to students seeking a higher education degree in Journalism or Science with an emphasis on Conservation. Pictured here is John with his beloved dog Millie. (COURTESY PHOTO)

On Dec. 26, 2022, New Hampshire lost one its most cherished residents, John Harrigan, and now a scholarship is being set up in his name by the New Hampshire Wildlife Coalition together with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.

Harrigan was a reporter, journalist, editor and lover of the wilds of the North Country. His influence on the news and journal-reading public spanned over five decades. He also co-founded the New Hampshire Wildlife Coalition with Chris Schadler.

