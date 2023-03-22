The John Harrigan Memorial Scholarship created

A memorial scholarship has been established in memory of North County reporter and editor John Harrigan. The scholarship will be devoted to students seeking a higher education degree in Journalism or Science with an emphasis on Conservation. Pictured here is John with his beloved dog Millie. (COURTESY PHOTO)
On Dec. 26, 2022, New Hampshire lost one its most cherished residents, John Harrigan, and now a scholarship is being set up in his name by the New Hampshire Wildlife Coalition together with the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
Harrigan was a reporter, journalist, editor and lover of the wilds of the North Country. His influence on the news and journal-reading public spanned over five decades. He also co-founded the New Hampshire Wildlife Coalition with Chris Schadler.
His reporting was legendary and included a Pulitzer Prize finalist nomination and many other awards.
In announcing the establishment of the scholarship fund, the New Hampshire Wildlife Coalition wrote: "He was a storyteller par excellence, and renowned for his capacity to spin a yarn as long as his view from South Hill towards Bunnell Mountain. 'Front porch time with John' is treasured memory for the many visitors he entertained. No one was a stranger for long with John and few knew the North Country as he did. A kinder man could not be found."
The John Harrigan Memorial Scholarship Fund will be devoted to students seeking a higher education degree in journalism or science with an emphasis on conservation.
