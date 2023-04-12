CONWAY — Tri-County Community Action Program and the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce are partnering to help support the workforce in Carroll County.

When Scott Boisvert was hired as the new mobility manager for Carroll County to work with TCCAP, he didn’t waste time hitting the pavement, no pun intended, to meet stakeholders and leaders who could provide assistance in supporting his goals to expand transportation options for the region.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.