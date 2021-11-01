Sununu warns pandemic could be worse than last winter

By Paula Tracy, InDepthNH.org
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu said he is going to resume weekly updates on COVID-19 as the viral surge expected in fall and winter is here.
“This winter could be tough,” Sununu warned, saying he expects the pandemic might be worse than last winter.
Also, with the “big step” coming forward to possibly vaccinate kids age 5-11 in the next few weeks, the state has ordered 15,000 vaccines to be ready to be put in arms the moment the FDA approves them.
But Sununu and health-care officials noted that appointments and in-school clinics could be delayed a few weeks after the Executive Council refused $27 million for vaccinations two weeks ago, fearing that language would tie the state to federal mandates, which the governor said it would not do.
The council did approve $4.7 million Wednesday, but it still will mean a likely lag in being able to get access after the FDA approval.
Sununu said he does not think it appropriate to offer financial incentives for health care decisions. He said he would not offer financial incentives to get more kids vaccinated, once available.
Sununu said by resuming weekly press briefings likely on Wednesdays or Thursdays at 3 p.m. will allow the state to stay “ahead of the ball,” and noted that he did predict a fall surge was going to happen months ago.
COVID Update
Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist said New Hampshire has high levels of community transmission statewide and are averaging 550 new cases a day with a daily positivity rate of six percent.
On Wednesday, hospitals across the state were treating 207 with COVID-19 and in the past few days, there have been 11 new deaths, including four Wednesday for a total number of lives lost at 1,556.
Vaccinations remain readily available, he said, and are still the safest and best way to prevent illness.
Using federal CDC data, he said it appears more than 12,000 residents have received a booster which is about 1.5 percent of all vaccinated. Now, he said boosters are available for anyone 18 and older including those who got the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
It is recommended that those people get a second dose at least two months after the first. For those who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, boosters are allowed six months after their second dose, Chan said.
Mixing and matching is also allowed for those who got one dose. Chan said some studies have shown higher antibody boosting rates among those who mix and match. Finally, he said the state is eagerly looking forward to being able to vaccinate children 5 to 11 years old, with parental permission.
Long-Term Care Update
Lori Shibinette, commissioner for the Department of Health and Human Services, gave an update on concerns for COVID-19 among the state’s long-term care facilities. She reported the closure of three outbreaks and the opening of seven for a total of 16 current outbreaks at institutions.
The state is relaunching its homebound program with Onsite Medical. Make an appointment to start the series, (603) 338-9292 or onsitenh.com/vaccine to request an appointment.
Trucking and More
The governor announced a number of initiatives using federal money and noted there are funds available to recruit truck drivers.
“We do want to make sure we support the shipping needs,” Sununu said in announcing about $4.6 million that will be available to support NH’s commercial transportation industries. Concerns for deliveries for everything from fuel drivers to school bus drivers are present.
About $3.2 million will be allocated for food pantries, he said, and it will help those who face food insecurity. About 10 percent of the state is food insecure.
A $6 million program was also announced for shelters and homeless costs. Shelters can apply for increased operations costs.
A $4 million program is now available for the state’s senior centers.
Remaining CARES Act funds are still available, including $11.5 million for long-term care facilities, which have faced the brunt of the pandemic with the worst outcomes.
All these dollars will be allocated over the next six weeks, said Sununu.
Also, $12 million will be made available for emergency equipment which in some cases can help with the shortage of labor. This will be a matching grant program, Sununu said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.