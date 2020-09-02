CONCORD — The Sue Ford 4 Senate campaign has announced U.S. Rep. Annie E. Kuster’s endorsement for Ford’s state Senate run.
Currently a state representative, Ford (D-Easton) is running to represent N.H. Senate District 1.
“I’m proud to endorse Sue Ford for state Senate in District 1,” said Kuster. “As an educator and legislator, Sue knows how important greater educational opportunities and the expansion of broadband internet are and has worked tirelessly to ensure our rural communities are not left behind. The North Country needs a leader who will always fight for them in Concord, and Sue is that leader.”
Ford has also been endorsed by 71 New Hampshire representatives.
Ford, who lives in Easton, has served four terms in the state House. Currently she represents Grafton District 3, which includes Bath, Benton, Easton, Landaff, Orford, Piermont and Warren.
Democrats in the House worked very hard this session under very difficult circumstances due to the coronavirus to advance the interests of North Country residents.
“We had proposed long-term solutions to help our residents beyond the emergency needs to deal with COVID-19 such as paid family and medical leave, which was then once again vetoed by our governor,” said Ford. “Despite all our work, some of it was undone by the Senate and then by Gov. (Chris) Sununu’s vetoes.”
“I’m proud to say, however, that New Hampshire is making medication more affordable by capping the price of insulin copays to $30 a month for those with insurance and allowing low-cost prescription drugs to be imported from Canada,” she said. “But so much more could have been accomplished.”
Congresswoman Kuster’s endorsement of Ford for state Senate is part of her coordinated “A Seat at the Table” initiative to promote a slate of women candidates. The initiative is named after the expression, “If you don’t have a seat at the table, you may be on the menu.”
Kuster said that with Ford in the New Hampshire Senate, all residents in Senate District 1, which stretches from Pittsburg in Coos County south to Thornton in Grafton County, will definitely have “A Seat at the Table” in Concord.
