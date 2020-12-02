Sophomore class donates to the school’s food pantry

GORHAM — The sophomore class at Gorham Middle High School hosted a fundraiser for their class by selling World’s Finest Chocolate.
The company accidentally sent a surplus of chocolate to the school, and when Class Adviser Jennie Roberge contacted it about the error, the company told the school to keep the chocolate.
The Sophomore Student Council brainstormed ideas about what to do with the extra product and decided this was a great opportunity to help others.
Modeling the spirit of giving and Huskie pride in helping provide food for local families, the group sold the surplus and donated the funds to buy food and stock the GMHS Food Pantry rather than keeping the money for their class.
