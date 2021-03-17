Shelburne holds its town meeting at T & C

By Edith Tucker
The Berlin Sun
SHELBURNE —Shelburne voters approved a general operating budget and various articles at the annual town meeting March 10.
Voters in this small town of 400 elected their town officials on March 9, with voting held at the town hall from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
But the annual Town Meeting was moved to the following evening and the Shelburne Room of the Town & Country Inn and Resort on Route 2, near the Gorham town line, where COVID-19 precautions — 6-foot distancing, proper sanitation and face masks — could be instituted.
Moderator John Henne called the meeting to order and drew the attention of 22 voters — other than himself — to the pink pages of the warrant and budget, running from page 53 to 60. Five non-registered voters were also on hand.
Both Town Clerk-Tax Collector Amy Kuzma and Shelburne administrative assistant Noelle Meer had their notebooks in front of them at tables, set up in the hotel’s large banquet room at which 28 adults were present.
The evening started with an omnibus bill, Article 4, that raised and appropriated $548,122 for general operations with a unanimous vote. It includes the following funding broken down into categories: Executive, $40,150; Election, Registration, & Vital Statistics, $23,189; Financial Administration, $36,400; Revaluation of Property, $5,244; Legal Expense, $7,500; Employee Benefits, $66,147; Planning and Zoning, $4,500; General Government Buildings, $45,135; Cemetery, $2,389; Insurance, $16,211; Regional Association, $536, Ambulance, $40,239 (which now includes dispatch); Fire Department, $42,150; Fire Warden, $3,400; Building Inspection, $3,500; Emergency Management, $7,700; Highway, $109,360; Animal Control, $200; Health, $630; Welfare, $5,000; Parks & Recreation, $4,000; Memorial Forest, $500; Conservation Commission, $1,000; Principal Long-term Note, $1,718; Interest Long-term Note, $753; and Lease Payment, $44,430.
A number of articles to fund capital reserve funds and expendable trust funds were combined to speed up the town meeting process, resulting in the whole meeting lasting less than an hour.
Townspeople raised $1,000 under Article 24 to support the Family Resource Center in Gorham where seven Shelburne students are accommodated. Townspeople also raised $2,500 under Article 25 to support the Gorham Learning Center, also located in Gorham.
At the meeting’s close, Library Trustee Melanie Devoid urged citizens to continue to take an interest in keeping the library a vital part of the town, especially its children.
