WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) invite New Hampshire students interested in attending any of the country’s military service academies to attend a virtual New Hampshire Military Service Academy Day on Saturday, May 15, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
The online event will feature staff representatives for Shaheen and Hassan and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.), who will be available to answer questions about obtaining service academy nominations.
In addition, representatives from the five service academies will be available to provide information and answer questions from interested students.
To be considered for appointment to a service academy, applicants must be nominated by a Member of Congress or another authorized nominating source.
Interested parties can RSVP by email to RSVP@shaheen.senate.gov or contact Shaheen’s office at (603) 647-7500 to receive the login information for the online event.
