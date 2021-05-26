WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) led a bipartisan resolution with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) in the Senate condemning the recent devastating attack on a girls’ school in Kabul that killed over 85 and injured 150 people, and also expressing U.S. solidarity with Afghan women and girls amid the recent surge in violence.
The resolution condemns all forms of violence targeting women and supports international efforts to ensure Afghan girls can safely attend school.
“We are already seeing the deadly consequences of the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, particularly for women and girls. As the Taliban escalates violence against women amid the U.S. departure, the rights of women and girls hang in the balance. Hard-fought gains for women — from their safety in civil society to their access to basic rights like education — are in immediate danger. Tragically, we have seen the consequences of this in Kabul with the deadly attack on school girls,” said Shaheen. “I have said it before but it bears repeating: I will not support any efforts that allow the Taliban to continue to commit these horrific acts without any accountability for their behavior. The U.S. and the international community must stand united in condemning the Taliban’s violence, demanding women and girls are prioritized in the peace process and delivering the resources needed to safeguard their rights and education in Afghanistan.”
Collins said: “The planned withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan threatens the progress that has been made for Afghan women and girls since Taliban rule ended in 2001. The recent escalation of violence in the country, including this deadly attack on a girl’s school in Kabul, is unacceptable and the United States must hold terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan accountable. Our bipartisan resolution sends a clear message that the United States will not tolerate these vicious acts of violence and will direct resources to ensure Afghan women and girls continue to have access to educational and professional opportunities.”
