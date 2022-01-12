Service Credit Union to bring Chicago Total Access to St. Kieran Center for the Arts

BERLIN – St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts is kicking off its 2022 performance series on Saturday, Jan. 22nd with the high-energy, explosive show band, Chicago Total Access. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show ($15.00 in advance and $18.00 at the door) are now available.
Chicago Total Access is a hi-energy, explosive show band. With 10 accomplished musicians, including a live horn section, Chicago Total Access faithfully recreates the timeless music of Chicago in a way that no one else can. “25 or 6 to 4,” “You’re The Inspiration,” “Hard To Say I’m Sorry,” “Saturday In The Park,” “If You Leave Me Now,” the hits go on and on.
There is no other American rock ‘n roll band with horns that has influenced more musicians, is loved by millions of people worldwide, and has become such a deep part of Americana as the band Chicago. Since 1967, 46 years of sold-out concerts, millions of record sales and legions of cheering fans worldwide, Chicago is still going strong.
With Stan Jackson (Vocals), Ray Leonardo (Guitar & Vocals), Bill Edmondson (Keyboards & Vocals), Mark Jannito (Piano), Art "Bubba" Aldrich (Trumpet), Artie Montanaro (Trombone), Steve O'Connell (Woodwinds), Rob Martin (Bass), Jim Hoyt & Ray Leonardo Sr. (Drums & Percussion), the members of Chicago Total Access recreate a slice of the timeless musical catalog of Chicago as well as stay true to the spirit of the original recordings. Their efforts are sure to prove enjoyable to say the least. The liner notes of their first recording titled “The Chicago Transit Authority” still inspire the group and they hope to inspire our St. Kieran audience as well.
“The printed word can never aspire to document a truly musical experience, so if you must call them something, speak of the city where all save one were born; where all of them were schooled and bred, and where all of this incredible music went down barely noticed; call them CHICAGO.”
For more information about upcoming performances or to purchase tickets, please contact the Arts Center at (603) 752-1028; visit the website, stkieranarts.org or the Facebook page at facebook.com/stkieranarts.
Programming at St. Kieran Community Center for the Arts is made possible by the support of our community corporate sponsors, the NH State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, The Neil & Louise Tillotson Fund, The Wyman Family Fund and the Rydin Family Fund.
