WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), chair of the Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies Appropriations subcommittee which funds the National Science Foundation, announced with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that the NSF will award $243,760 to the University of New Hampshire in support of climate change research.
Specifically, the funding would support efforts by UNH to understand the impact of three significant global changes — climate warming, the release of nitrogen into the atmosphere, and invasion by non-native plants — on soil located in the American Northeast.
These three factors have significant implications in New Hampshire and throughout the Northeast for economic activities and the survival of ecosystems that serve as natural habitats for native plant and animal species and could further accelerate the ongoing impact of climate change.
“There is no question that climate change poses a very real threat to New Hampshire and the Northeast’s environment, economic vitality and way of life,” Shaheen said. “Each Granite Stater is affected by climate change, and the impact to our state will increase over time unless we take action now.
"Funding like this NSF grant awarded to the University of New Hampshire that helps us understand the serious, consequential impact of climate change on one of our most essential natural — our soil — will be a crucial part of efforts to prevent, combat and mitigate its consequences. Securing federal investments to protect New Hampshire from the effects of climate change and combating this crisis have long been top priorities of mine, and I’ll continue to fight for more funding through my work on the Senate Appropriations Committee.”
Hassan said: “From rising sea levels to extreme weather, communities across New Hampshire are already seeing the effects of climate change, which makes understanding the long-term impacts of this threat even more urgent."
She added: "I will continue working with the delegation to secure additional resources to help our state combat the devastating effects of climate change and protect our way of life.”
Serita Frey, professor of natural resources and the environment at UNH, sad soils play a vital role in climate change because they contain the largest amount of carbon in land-based ecosystems in the form of organic matter which contains critical nutrients.
“The warming of soils can accelerate the decay of organic matter and release that stored carbon into the atmosphere," Frey said. "Our goal is to better understand how warming in conjunction with other global changes influences the decomposition process and ultimately the amount of carbon stored in soils.”
