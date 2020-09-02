CONCORD — The Secretary of State’s office has sent informational mailers to every household in New Hampshire as part of a public awareness campaign to inform voters about their options for voting in the 2020 elections under COVID-19.
Included in the mailer are resources for checking voters’ current registration status; requirements for absentee voter registration; information about how to obtain an absentee voter registration packet; contact information for city and town clerks; and information about how to track your absentee ballot. The mailer can be viewed online at bit.ly/2Fjchhi.
As the 2020 elections draw near, it is important to get accurate answers to your elections-related questions.
New Hampshire voters should remember that their local and state election officials, and the materials they provide, are their trusted sources of election information.
