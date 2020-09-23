CONCORD — The Secretary of State’s office has announced that absentee ballots for the 2020 general election have been prepared.
All uniformed and overseas voters who had requested to vote by absentee were sent their ballots Saturday, Sept. 19.
Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, three truckloads of absentee ballots were shipped to city and town clerks’ offices across the state.
These shipments to clerks will continue, with all ballots being delivered by Friday, Sept. 25.
As soon as they are received by the clerks, these ballots will be delivered to voters who have requested them.
