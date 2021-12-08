GORHAM -- 2022 Susan G. Komen New Hampshire Snowshoe, an in-person snowshoe walk, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 5 at The Glen House (at Mount Washington) in Gorham. Registration is open and Early Bird rates will be available through Dec. 14. Registration fees will increase on Dec. 15. Registration rates, and all NH Snowshoe event information is available online at komen.org/newhampshiresnowshoe.org.
Komen New Hampshire Snowshoe pre-registration tee-shirt pick-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 5. New registrations will be taken Snowshoe morning. Participants may snowshoe as a team or individually. Snowshoeing is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. Please note that a "virtual" registration option is available for those who prefer at #snowshoewhereyouare.
The Komen New Hampshire Snowshoe is a family-friendly event with fun for everyone. Snowshoe demos will be available on a “first come, first serve” basis.
Registrants indicating at their time of registration, by Feb. 5, that they wish to be recognized as a breast cancer survivor or someone living with metastatic disease will receive an event tee-shirt. Other registered snowshoers raising $50 or more by Feb. will also receive an event tee-shirt.
Pre-registration tee-shirt pick-up, and new registrations, will be available at Official Lodging Partner, The Glen House, on Friday, Feb. 4 between 4 and 6 p.m. Komen NH Snowshoe donations can also be dropped off at this time.
While fundraising is not required, it is strongly encouraged. New Hampshire Snowshoe proceeds will support the Komen Helpline, Treatment Assistance Program, national breast cancer research and advocacy in pursuit of health equity for all. All donations handed in and made online by 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 will qualify snowshoers for Top Fundraising recognition.
There are volunteer opportunities for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning and there are sponsorship opportunities. All information may be found online at komen.org/newhampshiresnowshoe .
Questions may be addressed to Susan G. Komen Development Manager for New Hampshire-Vermont, Linda Maness, at LManess@komen.org or by calling (802) 548-4691.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.