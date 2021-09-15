RANDOLPH — The Randolph Public Library has received $2,709 in grant funding thanks to federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the New Hampshire State Library.
The grant will support the library’s efforts to increase access to resources and services.
Using these funds, the Randolph Public Library will begin the process of digitizing historical materials currently held at the library, including historical documents dating back over 100 years. These items will be added to New Hampshire’s Digital Public Library of America. This equipment will also be made available to our patrons who wish to digitize their own collections, and or add items to the Randolph History project. The library will also purchase a glass cabinet to display historical items related to the town’s history.
The second focus of grant funds will be used to purchase Early Learning Backpacks, which are tools to promote school readiness for families with children newborn through elementary school. Building materials such as Magna Tiles and Terrapin Bee Bot and Tuff Bot robots to introduce children to basic coding skills will also be purchased.
To learn more about the Randolph Public Library, its services and resources, go to randolphnhpubliclibraryorg, or visit the library at 130 Durand Road. To learn more about ARPA funding, go to whitehouse.gov/american-rescue-plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.