CONCORD — The Northern Border Regional Commission announces the 2021 State Economic and Infrastructure Development grant application opportunity.
Eligible organizations, which include non-profit and governmental entities (state, local and Indian tribes), will be able to access grant application details (available via the commission’s website, nbrc.gov) beginning March 8.
Potential applicants are able to express interest through letters of interest, which are not required, but are strongly encouraged.
Letters must be submitted to loi@nbrc.gov by March 26 at 5 p.m. Initial inquiries concerning eligibility, suitability and integration with economic development priorities, should be directed to each Northern Border Regional Commission state’s program manager. Questions about the application itself should be directed to the commission’s program director, Andrea Smith, at asmith@nbrc.gov or (603) 369-3001.
Applicants are encouraged to review the application materials closely this year for several programmatic changes, including the opportunity for a waiver of match requirements for applicants unable to provide a match due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The communities of this region are continually innovating and working hard to enhance the dynamism of our region’s economy” said Northern Border Regional Commission Executive Director Rich Grogan. “And this year, we have additional tools available to assist communities and organizations who have seen their local economies impacted by the pandemic. We look forward to working with our state partners to help our region’s communities realize their vision for a vibrant economic future.”
The funds for this program, and all Northern Border Regional Commission programs, are available thanks to the support of the Congressional Delegations of all four member states: Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont.
State program managers for the Northern Border Regional Commission are:
New Hampshire: Beno Lamontagne, (603) 419-9713, benoit.l.lamontagne@livefree.nh.gov.
Maine: Charlotte Mace, (207) 624-7448, charlotte.mace@maine.gov.
Vermont: Kristie Farnham, (802) 398-5268, kristie.farnham@vermont.gov.
New York: Kyle Wilber, (518) 473-3694, kyle.wilber@dos.ny.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.