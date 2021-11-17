WHITEFIELD — North Country Healthcare is recognizing the innovation, quality of care and dedication of health professionals and volunteers in the community today during National Rural Health Day 2021.
National Rural Health Day falls on the third Thursday in November each year and recognizes the efforts of those serving the health needs of an estimated 57 million people across the nation.
“The dedicated providers, nurses and staff of NCH affiliates continue to personify the NCH Mission of assuring consistently excellent, integrated health care,” said North Country Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Tom Mee, RN, BSN, MBA. “In doing so, they play critical roles in helping to ensure the health and well-being in our rural area.”
A special website (powerofrural.org) has been established for rural health stakeholders to explore, showcase individuals and organizations selected as 2021 Community Stars, and provide visitors with a variety of tools, including social media posts to help #PowerofRural trend in outlets such as Twitter and Facebook. The website shares how rural communities across the country are celebrating National Rural Health Day.
For more information, contact James Patry, systemdirector, marketing, North Country Healthcare, at james.patry@avhnh.org.
