The North Country Scenic Byway Council seeks applications for its “2022 Byway Enhancement Awards.”
These awards recognize outstanding examples of efforts taken by communities, community organizations or individuals to enhance their byways:
• By the Byway Award — community efforts that encourage people to pull off the byway to photograph the scenery, take a walk, have a snack, meet friends or otherwise enjoy a few minutes or more at a local rest area, pull-off or trailhead.
• Read the Marker Award — community efforts that encourage people to pull off the byway to read one of New Hampshire’s historical markers.
Eligible projects include recent community efforts to improve sites located along or very close to one of the North Country’s scenic and cultural byways. Applications for either award should be submitted to North Country Council by Sept. 30, by the individuals, organizations or municipalities that were involved in the project. Applicants should describe the efforts taken to enhance the site, identify the groups or individuals involved, provide photographs of the site and a map detailing the location and identify one or more charitable or non-profit organizations that would receive or share the cash award.
Projects will be evaluated by the NCSBC Awards Committee based on the efforts taken to improve the safety or quality of the site, the extent of community involvement in the project and the ways that the site can be used by residents, visitors tourists or other travelers. Winners will be announced by the end of October, and non-profit organizations associated with each award-winning project will share a cash award of $1,000.
In the scenic North Country of New Hampshire, almost every numbered state or federal highway has been designated as a scenic and cultural byway. The North Country Scenic Byway Council is the management entity for this 600-mile network of roads that covers a region that the National Trust for Historic Preservation has called a “National Treasure,” recognizing both its natural beauty and its unspoiled cultural landscapes. Through this awards program, the North Country Scenic Byway Council encourages local efforts that, taken together, will enhance the byway experience for residents and visitors alike, thereby encouraging more people to “Spend a Day on the Byways.”
The North Country Scenic Byway Council initiated its Byway Enhancement Awards in 2021. The “By the Byway” Award for projects completed between 2016 and 2019 went to the Sugar Hill Conservation Commission for improvements to the Coffin Pond Conservation Area located on N.H. Route 18 in Sugar Hill. The award for projects completed between 2020 and 2021 went to the Weeks State Park Association for improvements along The Mountain Road in Weeks State Park.
The “Read the Marker”Award for 2016-2019 was shared by the Franconia Area Heritage Council and the Franconia ArtWalk Association for the improvements to the site of the historical marker for the Stone Iron Furnace on N.H. Route 18 in Franconia. The award for 2020-21 went to the Bethlehem Heritage Society for placing 21 historical markers along Main Street in Bethlehem.
Application forms and the criteria to be used in selecting award winners are available online at northcountrybyways.org.
