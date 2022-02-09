BERLIN - Coos County Family Health Services is seeking nominations from members of the greater Androscoggin Valley Region for this year’s Sylvia Evans Citizenship Award.
For more than three decades, a local woman has been chosen to receive this citizenship award from a list of nominees who have devoted their time and energy toward community service to improve the lives of North Country residents.
Each year a woman is chosen to receive the award from a list of nominees who have devoted their time and energy toward community service to improve the lives of North Country residents.
The Sylvia Evans award provides an opportunity to highlight the extraordinary and often unrecognized contributions that women have made to our region. It also serves as a means of providing a role model for us all to emulate.
The award has been given each year since 1981 and is named after Sylvia V. Forman Evans, a remarkable local leader who died on March 31, 2005 in Danville, Calif. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s award presentation will take place in as a televised video conference event.
The winner of the 2021 award was Julie King, teacher, principal and more recently superintendent of Berlin Public Schools. Ms. King received the 38th annual award for her role in prioritizing the needs of our North Country youth and their families and improving the lives of women and young people in her community.
As in past years, CCFHS is also seeking nominations from the community for their “Young Leadership Award” recognizing an outstanding female high school student from the Androscoggin Valley who has worked to improve the lives of people in her community.
Any group or individual wishing to make a nomination may do so by sending a written description of the nominee’s contributions in this region, along with the nominee’s name, address, telephone number and email address to: Coos County Family Health Services, Attn: Sylvia Evans Committee, 54 Willow Street, Berlin, NH 03570 or by email to info@ccfhs.org.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, February 25th. For more information please call Ken Gordon at 603-752-3669 ext. 4018, or email info@ccfhs.org.
