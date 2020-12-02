The New Hampshire Food Bank will host multiple drive-through mobile food pantries in Laconia, Claremont, Gorham, Colebrook, Plymouth and Manchester through the end of the year.
The New Hampshire Food Bank has hosted dozens of mobile food pantries since March to meet the growing demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Hampshire Food Bank will bring truckloads of food to be distributed to individuals and families in their vehicles.
The locations and dates for Coos County:
Gorham: 10 a.m.-noon today, Dec. 3; Thursday, Dec. 10; Thursday, Dec. 17;, and Thursday, Dec. 31, at Chapman’s, located at 459 Main St.
Colebrook: Noon-2 p.m.,today, Dec. 3; Thursday, Dec. 10; Thursday, Dec. 17; and Thursday, Dec. 31, at the NH Liquor & Wine Parking Lot at 16 Metallack Place.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Food Bank estimates an additional 71,000 people are now food insecure in New Hampshire, meaning now one in seven New Hampshire residents do not know where their next meal is coming from.
The N.H. Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, has been working to relieve hunger in the Granite State since 1984.
While the New Hampshire Food Bank does not generally receive federal or state funding for food distribution, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire Food Bank is receiving one-time funding through the recent federal CARES Act.
