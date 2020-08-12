NH Dems thrilled with Kamala Harris pick as VP

By Paula Tracy, InDepthNH.org
CONCORD — Leaders of the Democratic party in New Hampshire and members of the state’s congressional delegation reacted with joy to former Vice President Joe Biden, presumptive Democratic nominee for president, selecting U.S. Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.
Harris is known to leaders in this state for her run this past year for the Democratic nomination for president.
“Throughout her career, Kamala Harris has been a champion for the people of California, taking on big oil companies to protect the environment, fighting corruption and standing up for women’s rights,” said U.S. Senator. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.
“I’m confident she’ll be an even better Vice President, and I look forward to working together to elect Joe Biden, retake the Senate, and elect Democrats up and down the ticket so that we can make a difference for New Hampshire and for all of America.”
Harris was the 32nd Attorney General of California and became a Senator in 2017.
The 55-year-old is the first African American and South Asian American woman to be chosen as a running mate for Vice President. A native of Oakland, Calif., Harris is a graduate of Howard University and the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.
Some of the things she is known best for as a Senator is her support of healthcare reform, federal de-scheduling of cannabis, a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, the DREAM Act, a ban on assault weapons, and progressive tax reform.
Harris ran for the Democratic nomination for president of the United States in the 2020 election, briefly becoming a frontrunner before ending her campaign on Dec. 3, 2019, citing a lack of funds to continue.
“I am beyond excited that Vice President Joe Biden has selected Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate…I had the opportunity to spend time with Kamala Harris in the lead up to the first-in-the-nation primary and saw first-hand her poise and genuine care for the people she met on the campaign trail,” said U.S. Congresswoman Annie Kuster, D-N.H. “Kamala Harris’ experience and leadership will make her a fantastic running mate and incredible Vice President. She’s ready to do the hard work and will strengthen our Democratic ticket and our nation. I’m excited to support the Biden-Harris ticket and look forward to helping deliver the Granite State in November.”
Ray Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party said, “Kamala Harris has spent her life fighting for working families and against the corporate special interests that have tried to destroy the environment and derail the middle class, and she will be an exceptional partner to Joe Biden as he works to get the nation back on track.”
