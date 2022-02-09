New long-term help is now available for New Hampshire residents who are struggling to afford the high-speed internet services they need to stay connected to family members, friends, health-care providers and work.
Applications are being accepted for the Affordable Connectivity Program, a $14.2 billion federal program created late last year as part of the bipartisan infrastructure bill.
The program provides eligible recipients a discount of up to $30 per month for high-speed internet services. It also includes a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet purchased through a participating provider.
“The pandemic has shown us that access to high-speed internet is not a luxury; it is a necessity,” says Todd Fahey, state director of AARP NH, which serves more than 215,000 members age 50 and older in the Granite State. “AARP fought for the Affordable Connectivity Program because too many Americans do not have access to the affordable, high-speed internet they need to work, attend school, see the doctor and avoid isolation.”
New Hampshire residents who are struggling to get by may be eligible to apply for the ACP, including those who:
• Have household income of less than $25,760 for a single-family household or $43,540 for a couple (at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty guidelines).
• Qualify for the Lifeline program or Medicaid, receive SNAP or WIC benefits, federal public housing assistance or veterans and survivors pension benefits.
The ACP modifies and extends the existing temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit Program in effect last year as part of COVID-19 relief.
More than 8.9 million Americans received support during the that program’s eight-month tenure, nearly 40 percent of whom were age 50 and older.
Granite Staters enrolled in the EBB Program before 6 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2021 will continue to receive their current monthly benefit (up to $50) during the 60-day transition period, which ends on March 1.
“The pandemic continues to take a severe financial toll on many New Hampshire families,” says Fahey, “It is important for Granite Staters to review the new ACP program, because some who weren’t eligible last year for the EBB program may be eligible now for the important broadband benefits provided by the ACP.”
New Hampshire resident can apply for the Affordable Connectivity Program now. AARP encourages all Americans who are without access to high-speed internet or struggling to afford it to look into the Affordable Connectivity Program/
