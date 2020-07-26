CONCORD - Governor Chris Sununu has signed into law a bill that will implement comprehensive criminal justice reform. The bill addresses a number of issues that include among other items superior court judgments, police conduct, bail requirements, and prosecution for domestic violence and alcoholic beverage violations.
"I would like to thank all of those involved in making this bill a reality," said Sununu. "This is a good first step, and I look forward to our continued work with the Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency."
The law signed by the Governor:
• Prohibits the use of chokeholds by law enforcement;
• Prohibits private prisons in New Hampshire;
• Requires police officers to report misconduct;
• Further reforms bail reform;
• Provides funding to municipalities for psychological stability screening for candidates seeking certification as law enforcement officers.
