CONCORD — New Hampshire Legal Assistance has received a $75,000 emergency grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Community Crisis Action Fund to respond to an increase in cases due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The grant will support NHLA’s civil legal aid to low-income clients. Due to the pandemic, NHLA has already experienced a sharp increase in unemployment cases and anticipates a similar significant increase in housing cases as well as cases in other practice areas.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed many Granite State households into economic crisis, increasing poverty and making it harder for families to meet their basic needs,” said NHLA Executive Director Sarah Mattson Dustin. “We are grateful to the Charitable Foundation for this essential support as we prepare for a surge in need for civil legal aid.”
