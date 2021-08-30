New Hampshire Civil Air Patrol Cadet earns her FAA Private Pilot License.

RANDOLPH — Cadet Phoebe Ross of the New Hampshire Civil Air Patrol, Mt. Washington Squadron, recently earned her private pilot wings at the CAP Wings Flight Academy in North Carolina. The full scholarship, two-month intensive flying program included the hours of aeronautical knowledge, a minimum of 40 hours of flight instruction, as well as room and meals. In addition, she earned five hours of college credit.
“I have had a wonderful experience at my flight academy. I was able to complete my flight training by the end of week seven, and had planned to take my checkride on Aug. 2, The weather ended up delaying my checkride until the morning of graduation on Aug. 8. I completed it with about 10 minutes left until graduation. Receiving my Private Pilot Certificate has made it so I am one step closer to my next goal of becoming a flight instructor,” said Ross.
Phoebe is the daughter of Todd and Ellen Ross, of Randolph. Mrs. Ross travelled to North Carolina to attend the graduation, and Cadet Ross was able to take her mother on her inaugural flight as a newly licensed private pilot.
Civil Air Patrol is the longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force and as such is a valued member of its Total Force. In its auxiliary role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 single-engine aircraft and 1,994 small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS). It performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 82 lives annually. CAP’s 60,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. Operating as a nonprofit organization, CAP also plays a leading role in STEM/aerospace education, and its members serve as mentors to about 25,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs.
