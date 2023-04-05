CAMBRIDGE — The N.H. Division of Historical Resources will be conducting one of its two State Conservation and Rescue Archaeology Program field schools this June 19-30 at Mollidgewock State Park. An initial investigation at the site three years ago a SCRAP field school uncovered a pre-contact Native American hearth feature.

The division will also do a field school at Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown from July 3-14. Space for each session is limited and registration closes on May 31st.

