CONCORD — NH Gives, a statewide day of giving to non-profits starts today at 5 p.m. and continues until Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Hosted by the NH Center for Nonprofits, NH Gives is the state's largest day-of-giving - bringing together hundreds of non-profits and tens of thousands of donors to raise as much money and awareness as possible for the causes served by New Hampshire’s nonprofit sector.
Among the organizations taking part in the day of fundraising is Nansen Ski Club, which is raising money to bring the Nansen Ski Jump back to its former glory and return competitive ski jumping to northern New Hampshire.
The Big Nansen was built in 1937 and was the largest steel towered ski jump in the world, and through the decades it hosted the first ever U.S. Olympic Trials, four National championships, a North American championship, and was featured on ABC's Wide World of Sports. The greatest ski jumpers of the day traveled from afar to jump the "Big Nansen." It hosted its last competition in 1985 and, since 2014, has been in a process of resurrection.
After 37 years of dormancy the Big Nansen Site hosted competitive ski jumping once again in January, not off our big jump, but on two new smaller hills, including a professionally designed K39 hill, located adjacent to the Big Nansen.
The inaugural event attracted jumpers from all over the East, and was followed up by a NHIAA jumping event three days later.
While restoring the big jump, the Nansen Ski Club is laying foundation, through smaller jumps, to build a youth ski jumping program.
One project that is the current focus of the appeal this year is raising money is to install a ceramic/steel inrun track on the K39, while the contractor is still on site, to greatly reduce the need for snow preparation and put the facility in the position for summer jumping in the future.
Other non-profits that provide services in the area are also raising money through the site.
Among them is Tin Mountain Conservation Center, based in Albany, which provides experiential environmental education programs to students, families and individuals throughout northern New Hampshire. Tin Mountain has $8,000 in matching funds to match donations, dollar for dollar, up to $8,000.
For those interested in supporting animal-related causes, the Conway Area Humane Society and Little Angels Service Dogs in Bartlett are participating.
A number of outdoor recreation groups are taking part as well, including the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, an 83-mile mostly off-road bicycle route that travels across the state from the Connecticut River across the northern flanks of the White Mountains into Bethel, Maine; the Lebanon Outing Club, which maintains Storrs Hill Ski Area; and Granite Backcountry Alliance, which builds and maintains backcountry ski trails like the Crescent Ridge Glade in Randolph and the Bill Hill Glade in Gorham.
The Mount Washington Observatory, which studies the weather and extreme conditions on Mount Washington and provides science education programs, is also seeking donations.
Organizations that are verified 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofits that are headquartered or provide services in New Hampshire are eligible to participate in NH Gives, which hosts information about the group and their needs on its website (nhgives.org) as well as a link to make a donation.
The NH Center for Nonprofits screens all nonprofit applicants so that donors can feel confident that any organization on the NH Gives site is a tax-exempt organization eligible to receive tax-deductible donations.
The NH Center for Nonprofits (the Center) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, statewide association dedicated to providing programs and resources that support non-profit organizational capacity building and to partnering with sector leaders, businesses, and the broader community to elevate the visibility and status of the nonprofit sector.
The Center acts as the giving day host, partnering with GiveGab to provide a single robust site that features hundreds of non-profits, giving Granite Staters an easy way to find a cause to support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.