BERLIN — Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier and School Board Chair Louise Valliere joined their counterparts across the state in expressing their concerns about state education funding in a letter to state and legislative leaders.
In response, Senate President Chuck Morse said some bills have already been introduced to address some of their concerns and promised the legislature will be working with mayors and school boards as it develops the next state budget.
The letter, signed by the mayors and school board chairs of 11 cities, was sent Thursday to Gov. Sununu, N.H. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, House Speaker Sherman Packard, and Morse.
The letter stated that COVID-19 pandemic has put a tremendous strain on school districts and listed three areas of concern as the cities begin their budget processes.
One issue is documenting the number of free and reduced lunches served by the district given that the federal government made the program available free to all students during the pandemic. While the waiver has benefited students by ensuring all had access to healthy food during COVID-19, it created a problem for school districts because fewer parents have filed out the application form for the free and reduced lunch program. Since the forms are used to determine school adequacy aid, the lower numbers mean less money. Berlin is currently facing a $263,000 reduction in adequacy aid because of reduced free and reduced lunch numbers but continues to work to get parents to fill out the forms. Manchester reports it is facing a $3.6 million reduction because of the same issue.
The letter noted that some school districts are seeing an unprecedented drop in student enrollment because parents are sending their children to private school or home-schooling until they feel public schools are able to safely return to in-school instruction. Since state education aid is based on student enrollment the previous year, some districts fear student enrollments will return to normal levels in the upcoming school year as vaccines bring the virus under control. But the adequacy aid will not cover the students who returned. Nashua estimates it will see a $1.2 million shortfall in adequacy aid if the pre-Covid-19 enrollment numbers return.
While the first two concerns are the result of COVID-19, the letter said it had an issue not related to the pandemic. The final concern was the rate increases for their state retirement system contributions. The letter said the downshifting of those costs from the state to local municipalities and school districts will result in significant budget shortfalls.
The municipal officials also said the pandemic had brought to light the clear need for improvements to the state’s technology infrastructure in rural communities.
“Even after the pandemic, it is critical that all students in our state have access to high speed internet, regardless of where they live. Without it, the digital divide within education will continue to grow and harm our rural and low income students most”, the letter stated.
The officials concluded by asking the legislators and executive branch to take their concerns about anticipated revenue shortfalls into account when allocating funding for the 2021-22 school year.
In response, Senate President Chuck Morse said COVID-19 has had a significant impact on budgets including school budgets. He said several bills are being filed that will specifically address school enrollment and the Free and Reduced Lunch Program.
“The aim of these bills is to assure that our school districts do not lose state funding because of the pandemic,” he said.
Morse said the senate’s goal is to develop a state budget that is fiscally sounds while providing funding for the programs that need it the most.
